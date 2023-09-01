Yoon to Visit Indonesia, India for ASEAN, G20 Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Indonesia and India next week to attend regional summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the Group of 20(G20).In a Thursday briefing, deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said that President Yoon will make a seven-day trip from September 5 accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Yoon will first visit Jakarta from next Tuesday to Friday to attend ASEAN-related summits as part of an official visit to Indonesia.On Wednesday, he will take part in the South Korea-ASEAN summit as well as the ASEAN Plus Three summit also involving Japan and China.Yoon will attend the East Asia Summit on Thursday and hold summit talks with President Joko Widodo on Friday before leaving for New Delhi for the G20 summit.Yoon will attend the sessions as well as a banquet hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addition to one-on-one talks with the leaders of India, Spain, Argentina and Mauritius.Despite the expected attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit, a senior presidential official said that talks on a summit with Beijing and Tokyo before the end of the year are under way but it is unlikely to happen soon.Depending on who Beijing decides to send, the official said a South Korea-China summit could be held or be pushed to the next multilateral conference.