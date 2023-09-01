Gov't to Inject Reserve Funds to Spur Spending on Seafood

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will execute an additional 80 billion won, or some 60-point-four million U.S. dollars, in reserve funds this year to boost consumer spending on seafood.In a daily briefing on the Fukushima water discharge on Thursday, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that emergency funding will be injected to minimize a contraction in seafood consumption in the wake of the wastewater release.The 80 billion won will go toward promoting discounts and use of gift certificates at traditional markets, among other measures.The purchase of domestic seafood products at such markets using the Onnuri gift certificate will see the issuance of refunds of up to 30 percent of their spending and as much as 20-thousand won in the form of the same gift voucher.Nine traditional markets launched this promotion on Thursday with 21 more to join by September 15.If the reserve funds obtain final approval by the Cabinet, the rebate rate will rise to 40 percent.The ministry will also hold discount events every month with 38 offline and online distributors. All seafood products will go on sale from Thursday to September 28 in the lead-up to the Chuseok holiday.