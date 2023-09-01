Menu Content

Korea Military Academy Decides to Move Freedom Fighter's Bust Off Campus

Written: 2023-08-31 16:45:43Updated: 2023-09-01 09:00:00

Korea Military Academy Decides to Move Freedom Fighter's Bust Off Campus

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Military Academy has decided to move the bust of the late independence fighter Gen. Hong Beom-do currently installed on the school premise to elsewhere.

The academy said Thursday that it gathered various opinions regarding the relocation of the busts of six freedom fighters and decided to move the general's bust to an appropriate venue where his achievements for national independence can be better displayed. It reportedly took into consideration the academy's identity and respectful treatment of the general. 

The school added the busts of the other five activists including Gen. Kim Jwa-jin currently situated at the entrance or inside a school building will be moved to a different location on campus.

The academy said the relocation will be implemented as soon as details on a comprehensive plan regarding memorial structures are hammered out.

It promised to carry out such plans in line with the academy's purpose of establishment and educational goals and by listening to the opinions of faculty members and alumni.
