44 S. Koreans in Gabon Safe, Gov't Issues Special Travel Advisory

Written: 2023-08-31 17:26:36Updated: 2023-08-31 17:28:27

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 44 South Koreans currently in Gabon where a military coup has taken place are all known to be safe.

The South Korean embassy in the central African nation has reportedly verified the safety of the residents which include embassy staff and their family.

Seoul's foreign ministry also on Thursday issued a special travel advisory for Gabon, urging South Koreans there to leave the country for a safer place and those planning to visit to cancel or postpone their plans.

A special advisory, valid for up to 90 days, is issued when there are urgent security risks.

The ministry said it will continue to closely monitor the situation in Gabon and consider adjustments in the travel advisory if deemed necessary.

Some military officers on Wednesday seized power from President Ali Bongo Ondimba in protest of the outcome of Saturday's presidential election and went on to nominate an interim leader. Following the coup, curfew and border closure were enforced.
