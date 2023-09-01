Foreign Ministry Calls on UN Members to Stop Military Cooperation with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry urged UN member states to immediately stop military cooperation with North Korea including illegal arms trade that flagrantly violates UN Security Council resolutions.In a Thursday briefing, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said that all UN members should suspend such cooperation with Pyongyang that hinders peace and stability in the international community.The official noted that South Korea was part of a press conference earlier delivered by the U.S. ambassador to the UN where she expressed concern over Moscow's push to secure weapons from North Korea.UN ambassadors of Washington, Seoul and Tokyo held a presser at New York headquarters on Wednesday and demanded a stop to negotiations on weapons trade between North Korea and Russia.White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby asserted earlier on Wednesday that arms negotiations between the two sides were “actively advancing,” including letters exchanged between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin.A foreign ministry official in Seoul told reporters that South Korea, in coordination with allies, was also keeping tabs on the matter while maintaining close communication with the U.S.