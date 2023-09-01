Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Imposes Sanctions in Response to N. Korea's Failed Satellite Launch

Written: 2023-09-01 08:17:24Updated: 2023-09-01 09:04:24

US Imposes Sanctions in Response to N. Korea's Failed Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and an entity in response to North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite last week. 

The Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) at the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website on Thursday that it sanctioned North Korean national Jon Jin-yong and Russian national Sergei Kozlov, as well as Intellekt LLC, a firm owned by one of the individuals.  

The Treasury said the two individuals directly supported or helped generate revenue for North Korean organizations linked to the unlawful development of weapons of mass destruction(WMD) and ballistic missiles.

According to the Treasury, Jon, currently in Russia, worked with Kozlov to coordinate the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia and served as a director of one of Kozlov’s companies. 

Kozlov has reportedly assisted Jon in the procurement of items commonly used in the ship-building industry.

Jon also reportedly led a team of North Korean information technology (IT) workers in Russia and worked with Russian nationals to obtain identification documents to validate the team's accounts on freelance IT work platforms.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >