US Imposes Sanctions in Response to N. Korea's Failed Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and an entity in response to North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite last week.The Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) at the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website on Thursday that it sanctioned North Korean national Jon Jin-yong and Russian national Sergei Kozlov, as well as Intellekt LLC, a firm owned by one of the individuals.The Treasury said the two individuals directly supported or helped generate revenue for North Korean organizations linked to the unlawful development of weapons of mass destruction(WMD) and ballistic missiles.According to the Treasury, Jon, currently in Russia, worked with Kozlov to coordinate the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia and served as a director of one of Kozlov’s companies.Kozlov has reportedly assisted Jon in the procurement of items commonly used in the ship-building industry.Jon also reportedly led a team of North Korean information technology (IT) workers in Russia and worked with Russian nationals to obtain identification documents to validate the team's accounts on freelance IT work platforms.