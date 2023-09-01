Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Discuss Regular Visits

Photo : 연합뉴스 / 중국 외교부 제공

The top diplomats of South Korea and China have agreed to continue consultations towards regular visits between them as part of "shuttle diplomacy."According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, foreign minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a phone conversation for 80 minutes on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as South Korea-China relations, Korean Peninsula issues, and the regional and global situation.The ministry said the two sides agreed to push forward with more regular conversations between the two country's high-ranking officials in various sectors.They also shared the view that they need to cooperate for the swift resumption of a trilateral consultative body between South Korea, China and Japan.The top diplomats assessed that progress was made during the high-level bilateral economic talks held in Beijing on Tuesday, where the two sides held in-depth discussions on ways to ensure stable supply chains and the strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation.They also agreed to actively work towards promoting cultural and personnel exchange between the two nations.