Russia Says Moscow-Pyongyang Maintain Good Relations

Photo : KBS News

Russia said on Thursday that Moscow and Pyongyang maintain positive relations, with communication taking place at various levels.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the remarks in response to the White House’s statement on Wednesday, which said that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea were actively advancing, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had exchanged letters.While refusing to confirm the letter exchange, the spokesperson said in a daily press call that Russia and North Korea maintain good and mutually respectful relations, and that Russia intends to develop them further as it considers North Korea a "very important neighbor" in the region.Last month, Russia sent its defense chief Sergei Shoigu to North Korea for events marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, signaling closer ties between the two nations.Speculation also remains that Putin may visit North Korea when he visits China in October.Last week, the Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told the Russian daily Izvestiya that there is "no doubt" that a new meeting between the leaders of the two nations will be held soon.