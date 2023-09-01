US Urges N. Korea to Stop Arms Deals with Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reiterated its calls for North Korea to cease arms sales that support Russia’s war in Ukraine.During a press briefing on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said that any arms deal between North Korea and Russia directly violates numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions. He added that these arms fuel Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and contribute to the killing of innocent Ukrainians.The remarks come a day after the White House said that it was concerned that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea were actively advancing, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had written to each other pledging to increase their cooperation.Asked about the difference with last year’s arms deal between North Korea and Russia’s Wagner Group, Ryder said that while Wagner is a Russian state-funded mercenary commercial company working under the auspices of Russian government, the recent deal is being made directly with the top level of the Russian military, including the Russian defense chief, who recently travelled to North Korea for arms negotiations.The Pentagon spokesperson then said that the U.S. will continue urging Pyongyang to refrain from negotiations with Russia and not provide arms, which perpetuate the unlawful invasion and occupation of Ukraine.Asked if the arms deals between the North and the Wagner Group ended after the death of group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Ryder said that the group is essentially defunct so it is reasonable to assume that negotiations between the two parties are not ongoing.