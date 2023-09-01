Rival Factions Set to Clash as Nat’l Assembly Opens Regular Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The 21st National Assembly is set to begin its final regular session on Friday.The parliament will kick off its 100-day regular session with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. in the main hall.It is the second regular parliamentary session under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. With seven months remaining until the general elections in April next year, fierce battles between rival parties are expected.A four-day interpellation session on political, diplomatic, economic, and social issues will take place from next Monday through Thursday.The chiefs of the rival parties will deliver speeches to parliament, including the main opposition Democratic Party on September 18 and the ruling People Power Party on September 20.This year’s parliamentary audit of the government and state agencies will be held from October 10 through 30.The parliament will also hold confirmation hearings for the nominees for Supreme Court chief justice and the industry and trade minister during the regular session.