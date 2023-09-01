S. Korea Slaps Unilateral Sanctions on N. Korean Firm, 5 Individuals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has slapped unilateral sanctions on five individuals and an entity involved in illicit financing of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programs.Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday that the government sanctioned the North Korean firm Ryukyong Program Development and five related individuals, including the company’s chief, Ryu Kyong-chol.According to the ministry, South Korea is the first in the world to sanction these individuals and company.The government believes Ryukyong Program Development played a role in financing North Korea's nuclear and missile development through its involvement in the development of drones and sending IT personnel overseas.The ministry said the sanctions demonstrate the government’s strong determination to lead the international community’s efforts in preventing North Korea’s development of satellites and drones, sanctions evasion, and activities which finance its nuclear and missile programs.It added that the government will continue to strengthen close cooperation with the international community, including the United States and Japan, to convince North Korea to stop its provocative actions and engage in dialogue towards its denuclearization.