Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Poland Discuss Additional Arms Deal

Written: 2023-09-01 11:12:13Updated: 2023-09-01 11:12:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks on Thursday to discuss an additional arms deal between the two countries. 

According to Seoul’s defense ministry on Friday, South Korea’s defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak assessed the implementation of last year’s arms deal and discussed ways to seek a second contract. 

Last year, South Korean defense contractors signed contracts with Poland for the supply of various defense equipment, including K2 tanks, K-9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 light attack aircraft.

The defense ministry said the two sides held in-depth discussions on ways to develop bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industry, in particular wheeled infantry armored vehicles, heavy infantry combat vehicles, small tactical vehicles, and submarines.

The defense chiefs also agreed to strengthen cross-training between the two countries’ units operating the same weapons systems, while continuing the South Korea-Poland joint committee on defense cooperation, a regular ministerial-level consultative body.
