Nat'l Pension Panel Proposes Raising Premium by 0.6%p Annually

Photo : KBS News

The health ministry's national pension fiscal calculation committee has proposed raising the national pension premium rate each year by zero-point-six percentage points starting 2025.The proposal was made in a report on pension reform released on Friday, based on 21 rounds of discussions since last November. The premium rate increase has been suggested as part of efforts to slow down the depletion of the pension, which is expected run out by 2055 under the current model.The panel of experts on the committee said in order to achieve the goal to sustain the pension through 2093, it would require the gradual increase of the premium from the current nine percent to 12, 15 or 18 percent.They also suggested upping the age a person can claim their pension by one year every five years. Starting in 2033, the current age for pension eligibility would be maintained at 65 years of age, and then increased to 66 in 2038, until the eligibility age reaches 68 in 2048. Increasing the annuity return rate by zero-point-five or one percentage point from the current estimate of four-point-five percent was also proposed.Should the plan be adopted, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration would have to raise the premium by one-point-eight percentage points by the end of its five-year term in 2027.After collecting further opinions from various sectors, the government is set to submit a reform plan to the National Assembly.