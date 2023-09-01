DP Chief Agrees to Questioning in N. Korea Remittance Probe on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has agreed to appear for prosecutors' questioning on Monday over allegations of third-party bribery in connection to illegal money transfers to North Korea.DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said on Friday that the party chief will attend the questioning on Monday as requested by the state agency, but that he could only be present during the morning hours, and that additional questioning will be scheduled for some time next week.The spokesperson said Lee is scheduled on Monday afternoon to participate in a virtual meeting of representatives from countries around the world that oppose Japan's discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.The spokesperson said Lee, who began a hunger strike on Thursday in protest of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, has emphasized his resolve to fulfill party duties while responding to the prosecution's summons.However, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office have rejected Lee's proposal to attend a two-hour session on Monday morning, saying it plans to conduct the entire questioning in one session.Prosecutors have summoned Lee amid allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, a domestic underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province between January 2019 and January 2020 when Lee was governor.Lee has so far attended four rounds of questioning by prosecutors related to other cases, including allegations of third-party bribery surrounding a Seongnam municipal football club and allegations of corruption in the Wirye, Daejang-dong and Baekhyun-dong development scandals.