Yoon: Communist, Anti-State Forces Inciting Anti-Japan Sentiment

Written: 2023-09-01 12:39:51Updated: 2023-09-01 13:18:35

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol blamed communist totalitarian and anti-state forces and opportunistic followers for inciting anti-Japan sentiment as well as the misled belief that a trilateral cooperation mechanism with the U.S. and Japan will put the country and people in danger.

At a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy on Friday, the president said the nation’s freedom is under constant threat.

While Yoon did not specify who such forces were, the remarks are believed to be a reference to the opposition's protests against Japan's Fukushima wastewater discharge and the trilateral cooperation mechanism agreed upon at the recent Camp David summit.

He also appeared to criticize the former Moon Jae-in administration's "balanced diplomacy" with the U.S. and China in saying that diplomatic ambiguity signifies the absence of values and philosophy.

The president added that the country would not be able to win trust or secure its national interests through foreign policy that fails to offer predictability to others.

He then called for a solid cooperation network to be built with nations sharing the universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law in national security, the economy, information and cutting-edge technologies.
