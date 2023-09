A cyber diplomacy organization has launched a campaign to inform the world about the truth behind the massacre of Koreans during the Great Kanto Earthquake in Japan on the tragedy’s centennial.The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea(VANK) said on Friday that Japan still denies the indiscriminate killings of six-thousand Koreans on September 1, 1923 after disseminating fake news that they had poisoned wells and set fires.On social media, the group uploaded a poster in Korean, English, and Japanese that says, "September 1st is not Disaster Prevention Day, but the Day of Massacre of Joseon's people," referring to Korea as the Kingdom of the Joseon Dynasty.Warning that factual manipulation of the great earthquake’s history could lead to racial discrimination and hatred, VANK also began a global petition calling for the truth behind what it called "Asia's holocaust" to prevail.