Oceans Ministry: Any Deviation from Fukushima Plan to Trigger Complaint

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has said that any deviation by Japan from the original discharge plan for Fukushima wastewater will be met with a complaint through an international dispute procedure.Vice oceans minister Park Sung-hoon confirmed the intent on Friday when asked about Seoul's stance on the issue that is set to be discussed during next month's International Maritime Organization(IMO) meetings of signatories of the 1972 London Convention and the 1996 London Protocol.The vice minister said the government will have its voice heard at the IMO sessions should there be any concerns or changes regarding the discharge plan.While Seoul has since 2019 called for the issue to be addressed at the IMO for transparency, Tokyo has argued that the London Convention and Protocol is not applicable as the discharge is not considered a maritime disposal.The IMO has said the water release could be discussed following an agreement between involved parties.First vice minister for government policy and coordination Park Gu-yeon said that Seoul plans to explain its position on the pretext that the water is being consistently released in accordance with scientific and safety standards.