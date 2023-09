Photo : YONHAP News

The deputy floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party have announced a timetable for the final regular session of the 21st National Assembly.The 100-day session will kick off with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. to continue through December 9, with a plenary meeting opening right after the ceremony to handle pending bills.A four-day interpellation session will run from next Tuesday to Friday allowing lawmakers to question government offices on political, diplomatic, economic and social issues.The floor leaders of the major rival parties will also deliver speeches to parliament, with the DP going on September 18 and the PPP on the 20th.A parliamentary audit of state agencies is scheduled from October 10 to the 27, before the government's policy speech on next year's budget proposal is delivered during a plenary session on October 31.