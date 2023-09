Photo : YONHAP News

Former lawmaker Kim Dong-cheol is likely to become the new CEO of the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO).KEPCO held a special meeting of its board of directors on Friday and approved an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on September 18 at the company's headquarters in Naju, South Jeolla Province to appoint Kim as its new chief.His appointment would end a four-month leadership vacuum after the previous CEO, Cheong Seung-il, stepped down in May to take responsibility for the company's snowballing debt, and would make Kim the first politician to take the helm in the company’s 62 year history.The industry ministry earlier recommended Kim as the sole candidate for the job, which also requires President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval.The four-term lawmaker worked for Yoon's presidential campaign and also joined his transition team after the election.