Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. forces conducted a field training exercise on penetrating enemy lines earlier this week with Apache attack helicopters and Stryker armored vehicles.The South Korean Army’s Second Quick Response Division announced on Friday that the exercise was carried out between Monday and Thursday in Jangseong County, South Jeolla Province.The drill involved some 17-hundred soldiers, including the Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the U.S.’ 2nd Infantry Division and the Army Aviation Command of South Korea’s Army.Around 40 air assets were mobilized, including Chinook, Black Hawk and Apache helicopters as well as transport aircraft, including the C-130 Hercules, to practice combined air assaults as well as ground attack operations.