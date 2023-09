Photo : Getty Images Bank

A North Korean hacking group known as “APT37” created a phishing website disguised as a renowned North Korean human rights organization in order to steal the personal information of defectors and experts on the country.According to the cybersecurity firm Genians on Friday, APT37 sent an email to activists on July 24 disguised as a notice about an actual program run by the U.S. nonprofit organization Liberty in North Korea to promote human rights in the North.At the bottom of the emails, the group attached a homepage link for those interested in learning about the program, bringing users to the phishing site made by the hackers to seize personal information entered by users.The security firm assessed that the cyber scheme was intended to monitor the everyday life of experts on North Korea and steal their personal information.