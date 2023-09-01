Unification Ministry Urges Order by Local Gov'ts in Inter-Korea Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has called on local government officials that manage inter-Korean cooperation and exchange projects to conduct their efforts in an orderly manner.Vice unification minister Moon Seoung-hyun issued the call during a meeting with such officials in Seoul on Friday.Moon said the government will seek to pursue orderly exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas within the bounds of the law and principles in a bid to secure their sustainability as well as to build trust that can be mutually beneficial.Moon stressed the importance of consultation between local governments and the central government on inter-Korean exchange projects before and after pursuing such plans given that participating North Korean agencies are primarily affiliated with the regime.Moon cited that the public criticism lodged against some local governments after pursuing unreasonable inter-Korean cooperation projects for show or solely for the sake of promoting such plans.Also during Friday’s meeting, the unification ministry and local governments agreed to end a system this year that was tentatively introduced in 2021 to revitalize local governments’ North Korea projects.Under the system, the ministry issue advance approval to inter-Korean cooperation projects sought by local governments before an official deal is signed with the North on the condition that modifications are subsequently made.