100 Domestic Workers from Abroad to Start in Seoul as Early as Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

From as early as December, 100 domestic workers from other countries will work in Seoul households as part of a trial program.The government unveiled the plan on Friday during a meeting on policies regarding the foreign workforce, which will start with just 100 foreigners on E-9 visas in order to closely monitor them during the a pilot program.Working parents in their 20s to 40s, single parents and families with multiple children will be eligible for said services.The government plans to select the 100 domestic workers among foreigners aged 24 or older after assessing their language proficiency and experience in domestic work as well as the clearance of a criminal background check.The qualifications and service quality of the workers will be maintained through surveys conducted jointly by the labor ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Government while the supply, management and operation of the workforce will be conducted via credible agencies.The government plans to set the wages of the foreign workers below the current market rate of 15-thousand won per hour after consultations with the Seoul government and related agencies.