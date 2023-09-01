Grilling of DP Chief on Remittance to N. Korea on Mon. Falls Through

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution’s plan to question main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday on third-party bribery allegations has virtually fallen through.The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office announced on Friday that Lee’s lawyers informed them that the DP chief will not be able to appear for questioning on Monday despite agreeing to the date earlier.Earlier in the day, Lee had revealed plans to appear for questioning only in the morning on Monday, citing his unchangeable schedule, which the prosecution refused on the grounds that it would be impossible to sufficiently conduct the interrogation in just two hours.The DP then criticized the prosecution for turning down Lee’s proposal, saying the move shows that the state agency is not interested in the truth and is only intent on tarnishing the reputation of the DP chief and the party.The prosecution is now likely to summon Lee for grilling sometime between September 11 and 15, which the DP cited as an appropriate time frame given that the week is absent of any plenary sessions.Prosecutors want to probe Lee on allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, a domestic underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province between January 2019 and January 2020 when he was governor.