Pretrial Detention Warrant Denied for Ex-Head of Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has denied a pretrial detention warrant for Col. Park Jung-hun, who headed the Marine Corps' investigation unit that probed the death of a servicemember during monsoon rescue operations in July.The nation’s military court rejected the military prosecution’s request for the warrant from Wednesday citing the gravity of the case and the possible destruction of evidence, saying that there is little concern that the colonel would do so.Stepping out of the court building, Park thanked the public before expressing hope that investigations into the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun will be carried out fairly.The colonel led an internal Marine probe into the death of Corporal Chae, who was found dead after being swept away in a river during a search for rain victims in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province on July 19.Park was booked on charges of insubordination after handing over the probe findings to the police, in which criminal responsibility was assigned to eight people including Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps First Division.Park claimed that he had not received the minister's order prior to the file transfer and that he had been pressured by the ministry to omit suspects, charges and facts about potential crimes in the report.