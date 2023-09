Photo : YONHAP News

The Office of National Security under the presidential office held an emergency meeting Saturday after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.The top office said the security meeting led by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk discussed Pyongyang's intent behind the missile launch and examined South Korea's readiness posture.The Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said that it detected the missiles fired at around 4 a.m. toward waters west of the Korean Peninsula and that intelligence authorities in Seoul and Washington were analyzing details of the launch.The provocation comes two days after South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which the North calls a rehearsal for invasion.