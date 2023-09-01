Menu Content

Politics

Rival Parties Condemn N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Written: 2023-09-02 13:42:56Updated: 2023-09-02 15:25:52

Rival Parties Condemn N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties in South Korea in one voice condemned North Korea's latest cruise missile launch conducted early Saturday.

A deputy spokesperson of the ruling People Power Party noted the armed protest came just after Seoul imposed unilateral sanctions on the North and that the Kim Jong-un regime has staged 15 missile provocations this year alone, saying the hostile acts damage peace and cross-border trust.

The official also warned that if provocations and threats to security continue, the regime will only face stern retaliation and stressed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will never turn a blind eye but strive to establish peace through overwhelming power in coordination with international community.

In a spokesperson statement, the main opposition Democratic Party also condemned Pyongyang's continued military provocations saying the country has nothing to gain from such acts which will only bring further isolation. 

But the DP also took aim at the Yoon government, saying it should no longer neglect its duty to maintain peace on the peninsula adding that peace is the way to protect South Korean people's lives and the economy.
