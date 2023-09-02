S. Korea Bolsters Surveillance as N. Korean Test Fires Cruise Missiles

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Saturday. This came just three days after the North launched what it claimed tactical nuclear missiles into the East Sea. The South Korean JCS said that the military is closely monitoring the North and is maintaining a full readiness posture with the U.S.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea early on Saturday.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched at around 4 a.m., without providing further details of the launch.North Korea earlier in March test-fired cruise missiles, dubbed "Hwasal-1" and "Hwasal-2," claiming that they can carry miniaturized nuclear warheads.The test launch Saturday comes two days after South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which the North calls a rehearsal for invasion.On Wednesday, North Korea tested what it called two short-range tactical nuclear ballistic missiles which flew some 360 kilometers.The flight range coincided with the distance of South Korean military headquarters in Gyeryongdae from the launch site.Following the launch, North Korea released photos of its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a command post exercise of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army on Tuesday. In the image, They showed Kim looking at a military map of South Korea and the regime said Kim was briefed on his military's plans aimed at occupying the South.Shortly after Saturday's missile launch, the presidential Office of National Security held an emergency meeting as Pyongyang seeks to show that it is able to fire nuclear weapons at targets across the Korean Peninsula and Japan.The South Korean JCS said that the military is closely monitoring the North and is maintaining a full readiness posture with the U.S.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.