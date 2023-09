Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has invited Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima to visit South Korea during the Chuseok holiday later this month.Speaking to Yonhap news agency on Saturday, a presidential official said that Yoon extended the official invitation to Korean victims living in Japan so they can spend the traditional holiday in Korea and witness how much their homeland has developed.During his visit to Hiroshima for the Group of Seven summit back in May, Yoon met with Korean survivors of the bombing and asked them to visit South Korea in the near future to see for themselves changes in their homeland, adding that he will invite them.The upcoming visit will be organized by a newly established government agency tasked with assisting overseas Koreans that launched in June.