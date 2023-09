Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater Shin Ji-a has clinched her first win of the season in the second stop of the International Skating Union's 2023-2024 Junior Grand Prix Series.The 15-year-old scored a combined 130-point-95 points for technical element and program component in the women's single free skating event in Linz, Austria on Saturday.Combined with her short program the previous day, Shin finished first with a total score of 201-point-33, the only contestant to top the 200 mark.Her first title this season is her second gold medal in the Junior Grand Prix Series.Compatriot Kwon Min-sol finished third, taking the bronze.Shin will head to Japan for training to compete in the fifth series starting September 20 in Hungary.