Teachers Call for Their Protection from Abusive Parents at 7th Weekend Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Protests by school teachers continued for the seventh weekend this Saturday ithe wake of a suicide of a young grade school teacher. According to organizers' estimates, some two hundred-thousand protesters gathered in Yeoido, central Seoul, demanding that laws be revised to better protect teachers from angry parents.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Teachers protest in front of Nat'l Assembly (Sep. 2)]"Teachers! We are gathered here to safeguard our classrooms. We are here to safeguard our students!"Some two-hundred thousand public school teachers gathered in front of the National Assembly on Saturday, demanding legislations to better protect teachers from abusive parents.Triggered by a controversial suicide of an elementary school teacher in July, participants say that the young teacher was under extreme pressure by fractious parents of her student before her death.Urging a thorough investigation into the case and proper punishment of the parents in question, protesters, dressed in black, also called for a revision to the Child Welfare Act, which they say, prevents teachers from taking disciplinary action against students.Saturday's rally was the seventh weekend protest by school teachers following the suicide of the young teacher, which shocked the entire nation.Teachers' groups are planning on another massive rally in Seoul on Monday, marking the 49th day ritual following the death of the young teacher, who they believe, symbolizes the collapse of their authority in classrooms and the failure of public education.Some teachers are pushing to designate Monday as a "day of suspension for public education," and are planning to take leave on a school day to take part in the rally.As tens of elementary schools are set to declare a no-school day on Monday for the rally, the education ministry is opposing the move, with some officials saying that the head teachers of participating schools are subject to punishment by the criminal code.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.