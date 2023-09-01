Teachers to Memorialize Deceased Teacher with Rally on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers from around the country are set to stage a rally on Monday to memorialize a young elementary school teacher who died in an apparent suicide in July that was followed by claims that her death may be linked to parental complaints about school violence.According to a group established by teachers on Sunday, rally participants will pay tributes by laying flowers at Seoul's Seo2 Elementary School where the teacher had worked before starting the rally in front of the National Assembly at 4:30 p.m. Monday, 49 days after her death.The participants plan to call for fact-finding into death as well as revisions to existing regulations regarding child abuse in schools.The group is also expected to call for legislation introducing a system to separate students that disrupt classroom learning and guaranteeing the protection of teachers by principals.Seo2 Elementary School, which will temporarily close on Monday, has decided to hold a separate commemorative ceremony that is expected to be attended by the deceased’s bereaved family, fellow teachers and Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.