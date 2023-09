Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) has ordered in principle the indictment of suspects accused of making online threats to commit violent crimes, including murder.The SPO said on Sunday that the order was issued in consideration of a need for a stern response to crimes that pose a danger to people in public.It called for the prevention of such crimes that aggravate social anxiety and waste public security and administrative capabilities while distracting police from responding to actual crimes.With a large number of suspects behind recent online threats found to be minors, the SPO ordered that they be either be brought up on charges or handled as juvenile protection cases.As of last Monday, the police had apprehended 235 suspects, of which 23 were held in custody, with 41-point-three percent of those apprehended in their teens.