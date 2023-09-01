DP Chief to Urge London Protocol Nations to Stop Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he plans to send a letter to 88 member countries of the London Protocol and their leaders calling for suspension of Japan's discharge of Fukushima wastewater.Lee, who is on a hunger strike in protest against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's handling of state affairs, said on Sunday that the wastewater release violates the London Convention, effective since 1975, that bans maritime disposal of all radioactive waste.The London Protocol, agreed in 1996 and enforced since 2006, prohibits all dumping, except for potentially acceptable waste on the so-called "reverse list."Also referring to the protocol’s ban on the disposal of waste through man-made maritime structures, Lee urged the international community to correct Japan's violation of the international law.The DP chief then slammed the Yoon government for reviewing a possible change in terminology for the water from "wastewater" to "treated water."