Photo : YONHAP News

Production by conglomerates in the manufacturing sector has declined for the eleventh consecutive month in July due largely to the slowing recovery in China.According to Statistics Korea's national data portal on Sunday, the production index among conglomerates in the manufacturing sector stood at 105-point-seven, down nine-point-six percent from a year earlier.The on-year decline has continued an eleven-month streak since September 2022, the longest streak since January 2015 when related statistics began to be compiled.The cumulative production between January and July this year also dropped nine-point-nine percent on-year, the largest margin since 2015.Indices on conglomerates' shipments and inventories also worsened, with shipments in July dropping five-point-two percent on-year, while inventories jumped seven-point-three percent.