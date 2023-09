Photo : KBS News

Sweltering heat propelled electricity consumption in August to an estimated all-time high for the summer season.According to the energy industry on Sunday, the volume of electricity through the Korea Power Exchange in August is estimated to have surpassed 51-thousand gigawatts per hour.While industrial consumption, which accounts for 55 percent of total electricity use, slowed due to economic stagnation, demand by households and commercial facilities are estimated to have risen.With the nation's electricity fare rising by 28-point-five won for every kilowatt per hour, a 20-percent on-year increase in power usage by a four-person household would likely render a bill of over 110-thousand won last month.