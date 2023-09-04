Teachers to Hold Rallies Nationwide Mon. over Young Teacher's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers across the nation will hold a de facto protest on Monday to memorialize a young teacher who took her own life in July despite the education ministry's warning against any collective action.Some teachers will reportedly take annual leave and will not hold classes on Monday and instead participate in a large-scale protest under the slogan "a day to pause public education.”A memorial ceremony marking the 49th day since the teacher's death will be held at Seo2 Elementary School in southern Seoul at 3 p.m. to honor the teacher in her 20s who died by suicide after reportedly experiencing conflicts with students’ parents over an incidence of violence.After the ceremony organized by Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, the teachers will hold a rally in front of the National Assembly at 4:30 p.m. to memorialize their colleague and call for a thorough investigation into the death and new laws to better protect teachers’ rights.Similar rallies will be held at about the same time across the nation, including in front of education offices of South Chungcheong, Daegu, Jeju, Incheon, and the North and South Chungcheong provinces.The education ministry, however, plans to sternly deal with any collective action by teachers in accordance with law.