Ex-Pres. Moon Calls for Top Office to Halt Freedom Fighter’s Bust Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has called on the presidential office to take the initiative in halting the military academy’s plan to relocate the bust of independence fighter Hong Beom-do.Moon made the call in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying that even if the relocation was a task to be handled at the level of the Korea Military Academy, the controversy has grown significantly and it is right for the top office to step forward and intervene.The controversy emerged amid the defense ministry’s recent consideration to move the busts of Hong from the academy and its headquarters, both in Seoul, citing his past record of collaboration with Soviet communist forces.A week ago, the former expressed deep concerns over the plan in a social media post, calling for a reconsideration of the plan to relocate the busts of five independence fighters including Hong.In the latest post, Moon said that to disparage Hong’s achievements in the country’s war for independence because of his collaboration with the Soviet Union, which was inevitable at that time, makes the country “shabby and narrow-minded.”The former president’s post struck a critical tone in response to the defense ministry’s move to relocate the bust citing Hong’s affiliation with the Soviet Communist Party.