Education Minister Urges Teachers to Refrain from Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Education minister Lee Ju-ho has urged teachers to refrain from collective action as they prepare to hold rallies across the nation to memorialize a young teacher who took her own life in July.Minister Lee issued a statement on Sunday pleading with teachers to reconsider the protests, saying that the ministry shares the teachers’ sentiments on the death of their colleague and the need to restore their rights in the classroom.The minister said that the ministry has become well aware of the pain teachers are feeling through their rallies over the past few weeks despite the scorching weather conditions, and it is asking the National Assembly to introduce legislation to better protect their rights.Minister Lee vowed to increase communication channels with teachers and reflect their opinions in education policies.Teachers will hold a memorial ceremony at Seo2 Elementary School in southern Seoul at 3 p.m. to mark the 49th day since teacher in her 20s died by suicide after reportedly experiencing conflicts with students’ parents over an incidence of violence.After the ceremony, the teachers will hold a rally in front of the National Assembly at 4:30 p.m. to memorialize their colleague and call for a thorough investigation into the death and new laws to better protect teachers’ rights.