Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored a hat trick in the English Premier League as he led his team to a third consecutive win.Son netted three goals in the match away to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, completing his fourth hat trick in the league as he opened the scoring in the 16th minute to pull Spurs level at 1-1 with his first goal of the season.He added two more in the space of four minutes in the second half as his side led 3-1, with a final score of 5-2 earning Spurs three points on the back of Son’s outstanding performance.It has been about a year since the newly-appointed club captain scored three goals in a game, with his last hat trick coming against Leicester City in September of last year.