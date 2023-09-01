Lawmaker May Face Fine for Going to Event by N. Korea-Linked Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry said on Sunday it will consider imposing a fine on independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang for attending an event organized by a pro-North Korea group in Japan.The ministry said in a statement that it will ask Youn to provide an explanation about how she came to attend the event hosted by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, before verifying related facts and considering responses, including a possible fine.Youn participated in a memorial event in Tokyo on Friday organized by the pro-North Korea group to pay respects to the Korean victims of the Kanto Massacre in the wake of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.The ministry said that the government’s basic stance on the matter is that it establishes the system of exchanges and cooperation in accordance with laws and principles, adding that Youn had not submitted prior notification to the ministry on her participation in the event.Under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, South Koreans are required to file such notification with the government before contacting a member of the organization, with a violation subject to a fine.