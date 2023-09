Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties will present their lawmakers’ consent to release personal information to the national anti-corruption body on Monday for its full inspection of their virtual assets.The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have reportedly reached the agreement recently.Following the recent controversy over cryptocurrency holdings by independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk, the parties had agreed to a full inspection of virtual asset holdings and transactions by their lawmakers and have been collecting consent to provide the information.However, lawmakers’ spouses, children and parents are not included in the review by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.Meanwhile, the DP suspended its investigations into Reps. Kim Sang-hee, Kim Hong-gul and Jeon Yong-gi on their transactions of virtual assets, saying that nothing meriting follow-up action was discovered.