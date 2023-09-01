Gov't to Waive Visa Fees for Chinese Tourists Through End of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to waive visa processing fees for Chinese tourists until the end of this year and simplify tax refunds for foreign tourists.The decision was announced during a meeting of economy ministers chaired by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on Monday as part of a set of measures intended to attract and boost tourism from China.In the meeting, Choo said that the government plans to attract one-point-five million additional Chinese tourists in the second half of the year, three times that of the first six months, vowing maximum joint effort by the central and local governments and the private sector to achieve the goal.Coming about a month after China lifted its ban on group tours to South Korea that was in place for six years and five months, the measure will exempt Chinese tourists arriving with a group from the 18-thousand-won visa processing fee through the end of the year.It also plans to increase the number of flights between the two nations and immediately refund value-added taxes for foreign tourists at 200 additional places such as beauty shops and pharmacies located at major tourist attractions.