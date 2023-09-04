Yoon Orders Protection of Teachers’ Rights, Normalization of Education

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered comprehensive efforts to restore teachers' rights in the classroom and to normalize in-school conditions after some 200-thousand teachers held a rally in Seoul over the weekend demanding improvements and protection.At a meeting with his aides on Monday, the president asked them to deeply consider the teachers' protests, which come on the heels of the deaths of four teachers by apparent suicide amid claims that they had struggled to deal with students and parents.At a Cabinet meeting last month, Yoon had emphasized that without the protection of teachers' rights, the basic rights of students and proper education cannot be guaranteed.The president also urged the National Assembly to swiftly approve a pending bill aimed at reinforcing teachers' authority and protecting educational activities.His remarks come as teachers nationwide are set to stage a massive rally near parliament Monday afternoon, with many defying the education’s ministry’s warning by taking a one-day leave of absence to participate.