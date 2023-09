Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that a team of South Korean experts inspecting Japan's Fukushima wastewater discharge will extend their initial one-week stay to remain on-site longer.First vice minister for government policy and coordination Park Gu-yeon said on Monday that the inspection has been extended as the release of the first batch of water, which began on August 24, is set to take 17 days.The vice minister said there have not been any particular issues following cross-checked analyses by experts at the Fukushima facility as well as real-time data, and that a comprehensive announcement will be made upon the completion of inspections.As for Tokyo's reported plan to file a request with the World Trade Organization seeking a ruling against Beijing's ban on imports of Japanese seafood products, the vice minister said Seoul is keeping tabs on developments.