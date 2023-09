Photo : YONHAP News

The disclosure of digital asset holdings will be required in asset reporting for public official Grade Four or higher.The personnel management ministry on Monday issued an advance legislation notice through October 16 of related revisions to an enforcement ordinance under the Public Service Ethics Act that would include the type and amount of virtual asset ownership in mandatory disclosures from December 14.Grade One officials or those ranked higher will have to specify the date of virtual asset acquisition, give a detailed account and mention the source of income.The revision also mandates a record of trading from the past 12 months even if no virtual assets are owned at the time of filing.Subjects will also be required to consent to the voluntary release of information to relevant agencies on their virtual asset ownership as well as that of their families.