Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution failed to question main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung on Monday in their investigation into illegal money transfers to North Korea.According to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office last week, Lee was to appear for questioning over the alleged transfer of eight million U.S. dollars by Ssangbangwool Group to North Korea on Lee’s behalf when he was governor of Gyeonggi Province.However, the DP leader said he could only appear for questioning for two hours in the morning due to prior scheduling, to which the prosecution balked and canceled the summons originally scheduled for 10 a.m.Meanwhile, DP lawmaker Park Chan-dae and DP chief secretary Cheon Jun-ho also failed to comply with Monday’s summons.A representative from the main opposition party said its party leader would appear before the prosecution next week, as there is no plenary session of the National Assembly then.