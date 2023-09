Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says it is pushing to skip a feasibility study on the plan to build a massive semiconductor cluster in Yongin.According to the finance ministry on Monday, the decision comes as the country is looking to strengthen semiconductor competitiveness.The government also plans to offer 181 trillion won, or around 137 billion U.S. dollars, in trade financing by the end of the year in order to boost exports, which have declined for eleven months straight.It also proposed the diversification of key industries such as semiconductors, automobiles and displays while expanding the scope of market sectors focused on the U.S. and China.The new complex will be created near chip facilities operated by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, with a vision to create the world’s largest mega-cluster for semiconductors.