Photo : YONHAP News

A commuter river bus that can seat 200 passengers will begin operations on the Han River around September of 2024.The announcement comes after the signing of a joint cooperation agreement on Monday between the city of Seoul and E-Land Group, which includes E-Cruise Company, Limited.According to the agreement, a route will be created from the Arahan River Lock Gate dock in Gangseo District in western Seoul to Yeouido that is expected to take 30 minutes one way, comparable to traveling by bus or subway, and will operate every 15 minutes during rush hour.Other routes to major residential, business and tourist areas will be created as well, while Seoul also plans to hold talks with Incheon and Gyeonggi Province on the use of transportation cards to pay fares.