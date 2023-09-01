Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Slips After 1 Week

Written: 2023-09-04 15:08:01Updated: 2023-09-04 15:24:40

Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Slips After 1 Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating fell after just one week to the mid-30 percent range.

According to Realmeter’s survey of two-thousand-505 adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, 35-point-four percent of respondents assessed that the president is doing a good job, down two-point-two percentage points from the previous week.

The latest drop came just a week after Yoon’s rating jumped slightly from 35-point-six percent to 37-point-six percent.

Meanwhile, 61-point-one percent of respondents disapproved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, climbing one-point-seven percentage points in a week to break the 60-percent range.

Realmeter assessed that the dispute over relocating the bust of independence fighter Hong Beom-do affected the latest rating more than the debate over Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The survey commissioned by Media Tribune had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
